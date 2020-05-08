central texas graduation

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Avoid mom on Mother’s Day, Mexican governor warns
Top Stories
Bill that would pay most Americans $2,000 monthly amid pandemic gains traction
Video
COVID-19 closures costing SeaWorld parks tons of money
Video
NASA picks 3 space firms to create human moon-landing systems
Video
SURVIVAL STORY: East Texas woman who lived through Great Depression beats COVID-19
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Four More Bulldawgs Sign at Copperas Cove on Friday
Top Stories
AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5
NBA teams start to reopen, as testing plan begins emerging
Relocated UFC 249 could ‘bring sense of normalcy to people’
Big East thinking if campuses aren’t open sports is a no go
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
central texas graduation
Local church invites graduating seniors to walk the stage in Baccalaureate Ceremony
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Local family in need of donations after losing everything in house fire
Video
City of Waco punishing businesses for violating shelter-in-place rules
Video
Labor of Love
Video
Update: Waco Police say the mother of a child found wandering alone has been located
Marijuana, Ecstasy and thousands in cash found during arrest of fugitive
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44