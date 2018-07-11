Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Pompeo says US can supply Belarus with 100% of oil, gas
Wildfires threaten Australian capital and southeast towns
The EU’s new center point after Brexit: A field in Bavaria
Now for the hard part: EU-UK trade talks to be complicated
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major
Top Stories
The King’s Speech: LeBron James’ words salve hurting Lakers
High, hard: Indians’ Clevinger takes aim at cheating Astros
Family affair: NFL a father-son business for Chiefs, Niners
Lakers return after Bryant’s death, lose 127-119 to Blazers
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Outmatched
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
central texas veterans health care system
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System celebrates new children’s helicopter playscape
Trending now
UPDATE: Two dead, two hospitalized in Burleson County oil field explosion
Free mailbox service for the less fortunate opens new doors in Temple
Killeen ISD proposes $265M bond
Enter to Win our Contests
Outmatched
Pro Football Challenge
Waco Mattress Center
Wigley’s Paint – Where Painters Know Paint
#PainStopsHere
Community Calendar
My Wellness Network
Your Home Network
More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Outmatched Quiz
Upcoming Events