chief meteorlogist

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Pass or Fail
Health News
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Top Stories
Asia Today: China to let in more foreigners as virus recedes
70 whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching
Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his body
Protests break out in Louisville and across the country after Breonna Taylor case announcement
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
SEC Football
Big 12
High School Sports
High School Football
Friday Night Fever
Player of the Week
Japan 2020
Top Stories
He’s a Herro: Heat top Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals
Baylor is Not Taking an Over-Matched Kansas Team Lightly
Video
Fisher Feels Culture Taking Hold at Texas A&M
Video
Baylor Volleyball Set For Season Opener at Kansas
Video
Antenna TV
Features
Living Local
Buy Local
Destination Texas
Health Resource Center
Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Contests
Roofio Beat the Heat
Show Us Your Mask
Cosmos Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
About Us
TV Signal issues
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
November 3rd Elections
Search
Search
Search
chief meteorlogist
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Cosmos
Cosmos Keeping Your World Safe
Beat the Heat
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Trending now
A Cash App con that could wipe out your bank account
Video
Woman indicted in Belton hit and run
UPDATE: 153 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,779 total, one new death
Waco T-Mobile Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Video
Work from home: Amazon’s 33,000 openings averaging $150,000 in pay to begin as remote jobs
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected