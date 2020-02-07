Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Virus and elderly: Avoid crowds, cruises, long plane trips
Key UN body reaffirms 1995 plan to achieve gender equality
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear: 3/9
Georgia officials preparing part of state park for coronavirus patient isolation
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
Tennis tournament postponement deals economic blow
Rangers’ Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP
Ex-Michigan football player suing school over alleged abuse
Judge tosses convictions in case championed by WNBA’s Moore
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
choosing
The keys to choosing the right university
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Tv Schedule
Man on probation for sex assault back in jail on another sex charge
Three arrested in Limestone County joint narcotics investigation
Video
Cameron Stuart
Alex Jones protests Bernie Sanders rally in Austin
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44