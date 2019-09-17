Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Air Force’s mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission
South Africa urges water restrictions as dam levels drop
Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat that it accused of spying
Pope declares Vatican’s Secret Archive not so secret anymore
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
AP source: Jets trade Leonard Williams to Giants for 2 picks
Top Stories
Dest chooses to play for US over Netherlands
2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB
Notre Dame’s McGraw loses 5 starters, faces big rebuild
NCAA poised to move toward allowing athletes to make money
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
citations
Temple Police cracking down on Downtown parking
Trending now
Man killed in freak accident identified
Woodway man banned from home and family contact after knife threats
Waco city council approves lead ordinance
Temple Police cracking down on Downtown parking
VP Mike Pence to visit Ft. Hood
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Man killed in freak accident identified
Woodway man banned from home and family contact after knife threats
Waco city council approves lead ordinance
Temple Police cracking down on Downtown parking
VP Mike Pence to visit Ft. Hood