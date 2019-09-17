Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Patients rally in Ecuador for legal use of medical cannabis
Independent women’s groups say 2019 year of progress in Cuba
In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham says US troop drawdown coming
Montenegro honors slain police officer; 3 people in custody
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
The substituted substitute: Kean humiliated by cruel call
Top Stories
US goalkeeper Zack Steffen follows in Tim Howard’s footsteps
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
NFL ICYMI: All ends well for Cowboys after flip over toss
Allen’s fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
College STtaion
College Station Police arrest man during active burglary
Trending now
Early morning Hill County fatal
Temple Hit-And-Run Victim Speaks Out
Waco Police investigate early morning hit-and-run
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Brian honors a bet he made with our viewers
Enter to Win our Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events