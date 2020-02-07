Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means
More children face immigration judges through video screens
WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic
Video
Investigation finds death of an asylum seeker moved to solitary cell was preventable
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
Ohio order would force NCAA Tournament games without fans
Penske and the aeroscreen to debut at IndyCar season opener
76ers’ Simmons out at least 3 more weeks with back injury
MacKinnon sidelined at least a week with lower body injury
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
comprehensive plan
Open houses scheduled to discuss Temple By Design Comprehensive Plan
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Baylor extending Spring Break, pushing classes online due to coronavirus
Fears not swaying people away from Spring at the Silos 2020
Video
Killeen street argument turns to gunfire
Tv Schedule
UPDATE: Fort Hood soldier found unresponsive in on-post residence identified
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44