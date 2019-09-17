Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Putin directs exercise of Russian nuclear forces
What’s in the proposed UK-EU Brexit deal?
Epstein-linked French modeling agent accused of harassment
Queuing for eternity: Fossils show lining up is primal urge
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: Liberty to play at Barclays starting in 2020
Top Stories
Wizards, Beal agree on 2-year, $72 million extension
Spanish league trying again to take soccer game to Miami
Tale of 2 Cities: Sapporo likes race move; Tokyo not much
Joel Klatt: ‘Matt Rhule is one of the best coaches in America’
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Congressman
Congressman Elijah Cummings has died
Trending now
Woman in wheelchair threatened with death
Baylor celebrates Cyber Day by spreading awareness
Body found on Priest Drive in Killeen
Petition Created to Change NCAA Vote on Stripping UMHB’s 2016 National Title
ProFootball Challenge
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App