Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Peru opposition leader Fujimori ordered freed despite probe
Schiff: Impeachment report to come soon after Thanksgiving
Iraqi officials cite progress on oil deal with Kurds
Putin, Ukrainian leader chat on phone in advance of meeting
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBL player with triple double
Top Stories
Mariners give prospect Evan White $24M, 6-year deal
Arizona women ranked for 1st time in 15 years; Oregon No. 1
Duke solidifies No. 1 in AP Top 25; Maryland rises to No. 5
Russian Olympic Committee pressures track leaders to reform
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
cooking oil
Prevent clogs and recycle cooking oil this Thanksgiving
Trending now
Woman charged with murdering her husband now in McLennan County jail
Texas-based non-profit gets grant to study statewide data on human trafficking
Former beauty queen talks holiday stress
An actor shares his stories
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Enter to Win our Contests
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events