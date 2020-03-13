Skip to content
Tax on internet ads gets traction in Maryland
Ex-Canadian football player admits to college scam
AP Exclusive: Visits to federal inmates halted over virus
Louisiana presidential primary postponed over coronavirus
corona
Waco Symphony Orchestra concert postponed
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Report: Pres. Trump to make an emergency declaration during 2pm (CT) press conference
State of Disaster declared for Texas
KISD says classes will resume as scheduled Monday
Bell County anounces first Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus
Jury duty canceled in McLennan County
Report: Pres. Trump to make an emergency declaration during 2pm (CT) press conference
State of Disaster declared for Texas
KISD says classes will resume as scheduled Monday
Bell County anounces first Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus
Jury duty canceled in McLennan County
Baylor Head Basketball Coach Scott Drew Responds to NCAA Cancellations
Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster, drive through testing in San Antonio due to COVID-19
Three skimmers found at Exxon gas station in Temple
Tourists can explore other Waco Hot Spots after Spring at Silos cancellation
