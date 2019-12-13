coronavirus masks

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory
Top Stories
Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
Strong quake shakes Croatian capital; 1 dead, homes damaged
Indian migrant workers crowd trains, defying virus curfew
Virus advances around the world as medical supplies dwindle
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Bears Waiting For NCAA to Make Decision on Eligibility
Video
Top Stories
NJCAA Extra Eligibility Year Easier Said Than Done for MCC
Video
Wells Bayou wins eerie Louisiana Derby at empty track
Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus
Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones declares for NBA draft
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
coronavirus masks
Belton man making coronavirus masks for first responders
Video
Exclusive Border Report Content
New mobile surveillance towers are CBP’s most desired in high-tech border equipment
Video
Mexico in Brief: Mormon activist flees to US amid threats
Fentanyl-laced meth from Mexico poses new deadly threat, DEA says
Video
Guatemalan woman gives birth at Border Patrol station minutes after being detained
Lawmaker balks at annual cost to operate border surveillance blimps dubbed ‘eyes in the sky’
Video
‘A year of horrors’: Advocates renew calls to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
Video
Congressional delegation to tour refugee camp Friday in Matamoros, Mexico
Video
Mini islands on Rio Grande provide cover for human smugglers and drug runners in South Texas
Video
Texas bishop to lead Sunday service at migrant tent encampment in Mexican border city
Video
Chickenpox detected in child staying at migrant tent camp in Juarez
Video
More Border Report
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths
Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory
BREAKING: City of Waco ordering closures in light of COVID-19
Video
Waco ISD adds more sites and mobile food vans to free meal service
Temple I-35 construction to cause shift in traffic
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44