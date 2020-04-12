Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
With a bike and loudspeakers, London vicar spreads the word
Top Stories
Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage
Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
Docs, nurses give taxi driver rare fares during pandemic
Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike Lapoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids
Top Stories
Doug Sanders, colorful 20-time winner without a major, dies
Glenn Beckert, 4-time All-Star for Cubs, dies at 79
Tiger’s last Masters as much about family as a green jacket
The Latest: Challenger Pichot wants rugby ‘realignment’
Living Local
Features
FOX KIDS CORNER
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
FOX44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint has a Severe Weather Update
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
covid91
Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, bringing total to 71
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake
Coryell County to keep residents in, travelers out
Video
Governor Abbott extends disaster declaration for entire state
Mississippi churchgoers fined $500 while attending drive-in service
14-year-old girl remains in critical condition after skateboard accident
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44