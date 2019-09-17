Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Mars lander’s digger is burrowing again after snag
As Britain battles to leave the EU, others struggle to join
Police arrest 2nd suspect in case of isolated Dutch family
White House official: Kushner to visit Israel this month
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks’ order
Top Stories
Soccer star Rapinoe, boxer Shields win sportswomen of year
Atlanta businessman spared prison in college hoops scandal
APNewsBreak: Liberty to play at Barclays starting in 2020
Wizards sign Beal to 2-year, $72 million extension
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
criminal mischief
Lights disabled at Groesbeck High School through act of vandalism
Trending now
Livestream
Body found on Priest Drive in Killeen
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
A new recycling facility is coming to Central Texas
Blastoff Expo coming this Friday
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App