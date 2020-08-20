Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Pass or Fail
Health News
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Top Stories
President Trump releases video before heading to Walter Reed hospital
UN chief: World is living in `shadow of nuclear catastrophe’
Siblings, grandparents to be let in to Canada amid COVID-19
Rochester mayor indicted in campaign finance probe
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
SEC Football
Big 12
High School Sports
High School Football
Friday Night Fever
Player of the Week
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Heat rule Adebayo, Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals
Landis’ name pulled off baseball MVP plaques after 75 years
Battle Of The Bell Preview With Mandy Knight and Coach Brashear
Video
Nasa Hataoka takes 2nd-round lead in Shoprite LPGA Classic
Antenna TV
Features
Living Local
Buy Local
Destination Texas
Health Resource Center
Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Contests
Show Us Your Mask
Cosmos Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
About Us
TV Signal issues
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
November 3rd Elections
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
custody
UPDATE: Suspect in Harker Heights double homicide in custody
Video
Cosmos
Cosmos Keeping Your World Safe
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected