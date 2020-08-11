Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Health News
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Top Stories
Group accused of stealing semi unaware they’re being recorded by owner’s GoPro, police say
Gallery
Home Depot expands Black Friday deals to last nearly 2 months amid pandemic
‘Smoke cyclone:’ Airborne ash from California fires creates disturbing satellite image
Video
Texas teachers union launches COVID-19 website to track cases in schools
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Camera
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
High School Football
Top Stories
Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion
Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end
Tour de France rookie Hirschi wins longest stage
Women’s World Cup winner Nagasato joins men’s club in Japan
Antenna TV
Features
Living Local
Buy Local
Destination Texas
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Show Us Your Mask
Roofio Beat the Heat
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
About Us
TV Schedule
TV Signal issues
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cyclone
‘Smoke cyclone:’ Airborne ash from California fires creates disturbing satellite image
Video
Beat the Heat
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Trending now
Man charged with sexual assault of child and adult
Over 50 pounds of marijuana seized in Lorena traffic stop
Video
Temple ISD Tackles First Day of School
Video
Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use
Fourth annual Teen Suicide Prevention Walk coming to Copperas Cove this weekend
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44