Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
PM: Israel has ‘full right’ to annex strategic Jordan Valley
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: ‘Don’t mess with me’
Ex-Slovak prime minister Robert Fico charged with racism
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
AP Source: Twins, Pineda agree to 2-year, $20M deal
Top Stories
Westbrook has triple-double as Rockets beat Raptors 119-109
UMHB Football Set for Showdown With Whitewater
Buckeyes knock off No. 2 Louisville in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Joe Gibbs honored with NASCAR’s award of excellence
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
day three
Day Three in Clyde Vanterpool Trial
Trending now
GREAT VIDEO: Meteor hurtles across Central Texas
Parents of man killed by Temple PD Officer, looking for answers
Pamela Anderson begs A&M to release dogs in Muscular Dystrophy experiments
Three to See: Episode 10
UPDATE: TPD officer-involved shooting ends with one man dead
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events