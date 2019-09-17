Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
The Latest: White House says it won’t comply with inquiry
Profit, not politics: Trump allies sought Ukraine gas deal
Recuperating Sanders tells aides he’s committed to 2020 race
A look at who’s who in northeast Syria as war fears rise
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Pac-12 players, coaches briefed on California likeness law
Top Stories
Braves back in Atlanta, where other teams come to celebrate
Strasburg vs. Buehler as Nats, Dodgers decide NLDS in Game 5
Biles sets new record as US wins world gymnastics team gold
US gymnast Sunisa Lee caps emotional 2 months with gold
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
deadly weapon
Man arrested for gun threats
Trending now
Belton teenager dies from asthma attack
UPDATE: Killeen homicide victim identified
The message behind the pink Cadillacs
Operation Washout is a success
Livestream
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App