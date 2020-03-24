deputy commanding general

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Mexican man becomes 1st in immigration detention to test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
8 European spacecraft put in hibernation amid virus lockdown
Trump hopes country will be reopened by Easter amid outbreak
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Video
Gov. Abbott updates Texans on state’s coronavirus response
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Olympic fallout: postponement will upend other major events
Top Stories
USA Basketball’s next move hinges on new Olympic schedule
Mets star Noah Syndergaard to have Tommy John surgery
Six-time Super Bowl champ Brady looking forward, not behind
Panthers release quarterback Cam Newton
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
deputy commanding general
III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commanding general directs mission essential staffing
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
‘Stay at home-work safe’ order issued in Houston, Harris County
Shelter in Place order issued for Bell County until April 3
Video
III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commanding general directs mission essential staffing
Waco City Council extends Shelter in Place order
McLennan County Commissioners Issue Shelter In Place Order
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44