deputy killed

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Canada mass shooter obtained police car replica at auction
Top Stories
$50,000 reward offered after Indianapolis mail carrier is killed
Video
WATCH: President Trump speaks about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program
Video
City of Birmingham required to wear face masks starting May 1
Germany: Husband, in-laws charged in woman’s exorcism death
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Baffert rallies for return of live racing at Santa Anita
Top Stories
Joe Staley ‘overwhelmed’ by tributes post retirement
Saints agree to terms with QB Winston on one-year contract
Homa missing out on Masters and return to Quail Hollow
AP sources: MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Police escort for fallen Bell County Deputy John Rhoden
deputy killed
Funeral services set for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Two arrested after pregnant woman forced into car and beaten
Video
Mid-Winter Used Book Sale
Video
News
Chinese company to buy TX oil fields for $1.3 billion
‘You’re literally putting everyone around you in danger’ Viral video shows large Chicago house party amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44