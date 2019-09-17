Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Missing journalist’s body found in Mexico’s Michoacan state
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
Puerto Rico earthquake aftermath deepens as govt seeks help
Technology to protect soldiers a cornerstone of modern warfare, Army Futures Command says
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Memphis hires Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator
Top Stories
LeBron James moves into overall All-Star voting lead
Tennessee offensive lineman Smith returning for senior year
Human trafficking increase expected during Super Bowl
Mississippi State hires Mike Leach away from Washington St
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
dillard
Temple Dillard’s hit by thieves
Trending now
Hewitt woman indicted in death of her husband who was charged with sex abuse of a child
Couple arrested after police find children in filthy home
Temple Dillard’s hit by thieves
Cedar Fever Returns To Central Texas: The Precautions You Should Take
UPDATE: Missing woman found
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events