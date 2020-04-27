door contest

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Erdogan backs cleric who claims homosexuality brings disease
Top Stories
Russia dismisses media report of plot to poison Prague mayor
‘You are a miracle’: Home care is new front in virus fight
Religious freedom attorneys pick their battles amid pandemic
ReOpen NC leader says she tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
New Rangers park among possible MLB ideas for season start
Top Stories
Robinson Promotes Defensive Coordinator Robert Rubel to Head Football Coach
Matt Rhule Adds A Pair of Former Baylor Players on Draft Weekend
Blackhawks fire team president McDonough in surprising move
Back to the pool: USA Swimming unveils tentative schedule
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
door contest
CCPD hosts Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Five new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 87 total
Gov. Abbott lays out his plan to re-open Texas
Bell County Sheriff’s Department mourns second loss in 28 hours
Video
Stephenville man arrested in Hamilton County narcotics investigation
Baylor student quarantines in COVID-19 epicenter
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44