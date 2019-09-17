Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020
Ambush on mining company convoy kills 37 in Burkina Faso
AP sources: Jeff Sessions to announce Alabama Senate bid
‘I’m finally free’: Greg Kelley shares his story after his sexual assault conviction is overturned
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Which job is better? Florida St or USC?
Top Stories
UConn to play exhibition against US national team on Jan. 27
Australian men, women soccer players close gender pay gap
Rivers prepares for final scheduled start in Oakland
IOC, WADA hire DC lobbyists to discuss anti-doping bill
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
event
‘Trading Spaces’ star talks latest event
Trending now
Do you know how many homes are on the market?
TSTC Student Shot and Killed
Truck fire shuts down southbound I-35
Tv Schedule
Livestream
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Do you know how many homes are on the market?
TSTC Student Shot and Killed
Truck fire shuts down southbound I-35
Tv Schedule
Livestream
Upcoming Events