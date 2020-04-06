Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
The Latest: New Zealand official demoted for lockdown breach
Top Stories
165 VIPs urge 20 economic powers for billions for COVID-19
British virus crisis deepens, while New York sees positives
Cardinal Pell welcomes court’s dismissal of abuse conviction
‘Old school’ technique helps expert ID remains from 1969
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
AP Was There: Snead tops Hogan in playoff to win ’54 Masters
Top Stories
NBA changing pre-draft process for workouts, interviews
Former Texas A&M Standouts Miller, Lechler Named to NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team
AP sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona
Silver says he does not expect any NBA decisions before May
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
evictions
Evictions in Texas halted due to COVID-19
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Maintaining healthy relationships during a pandemic
Video
Bell County deputies save man from possible overdose
Contact Us
Evictions in Texas halted due to COVID-19
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Maintaining healthy relationships during a pandemic
Video
Bell County deputies save man from possible overdose
Contact Us
Evictions in Texas halted due to COVID-19
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video