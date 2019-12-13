extra time

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis
Top Stories
Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus
Egypt frees detainee amid calls for releases due to virus
Going stir crazy? Then train like an astronaut, mimic space
Ark. Governor, state leaders announce 96 confirmed coronavirus cases, intent to cancel ACT Aspire testing
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Lauren Cox Named a Finalist for Player of The Year
Top Stories
Brady, Gurley: From 2019 Super Bowl foes to same division
With School Shut Down, La Vega Changes Their Approach to Offseason Workouts
Horse racing grapples with risks of running during pandemic
Judge reveals he had collapsed lung, says rib improving
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
extra time
You might have some extra time in the kitchen, so why not make these?
Video
Exclusive Border Report Content
New mobile surveillance towers are CBP’s most desired in high-tech border equipment
Video
Mexico in Brief: Mormon activist flees to US amid threats
Fentanyl-laced meth from Mexico poses new deadly threat, DEA says
Video
Guatemalan woman gives birth at Border Patrol station minutes after being detained
Lawmaker balks at annual cost to operate border surveillance blimps dubbed ‘eyes in the sky’
Video
‘A year of horrors’: Advocates renew calls to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
Video
Congressional delegation to tour refugee camp Friday in Matamoros, Mexico
Video
Mini islands on Rio Grande provide cover for human smugglers and drug runners in South Texas
Video
Texas bishop to lead Sunday service at migrant tent encampment in Mexican border city
Video
Chickenpox detected in child staying at migrant tent camp in Juarez
Video
More Border Report
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports six new cases of COVID-19
Video
UPDATE:Waco Chick-fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
BREAKING: City of Waco ordering closures in light of COVID-19
Video
Livestream
Dallas County prepared for coronavirus
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44