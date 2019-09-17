Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Ezekiel Elliott’s father facing charges after serval cat gets loose
Die-hard Venezuelan soccer fans defy political divide
Ector Theatre brought to life on Christmas Card by High School student
Bogota’s history-making mayor-elect weds partner in Colombia
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Auriemma to undergo medical procedure, may miss next game
Top Stories
NBA: Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery
FBN–NFL At 100-AP Was There-Raiders-Chargers 1978
‘Holy Roller’ game still resonates in NFL 4 decades later
LSU’s Ed Orgeron is AP college football coach of the year
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
ezekiel elliot
Ezekiel Elliott’s father facing charges after serval cat gets loose
Trending now
Early morning Hill County deadly crash
McLennan County Judge files lawsuit over same-sex marriage reprimand
Ezekiel Elliott’s father facing charges after serval cat gets loose
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Waco robbers targeting undocumented immigrants
Enter to Win our Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events