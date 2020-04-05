Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Surgeon general warns US of `saddest week’ and `9/11 moment’
Top Stories
U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic
Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 could become seasonal
Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus
3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
With 1 goal, first-ever MLS game was filled with promise
Top Stories
Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus
AP Was There: Villanova’s Jenkins beats Heels at ’16 buzzer
Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies at 73
Spanish players criticize league’s call for furloughs
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
fauci
Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 could become seasonal
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Stay home order comes as Texans face COVID-19, job loss concerns
Video
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl and mother from New Braunfels
UPDATE: One new COVID-19 case confirmed in McLennan County, 50 total
Man accused of trying to bite officers, take Taser
DPS Troopers screening stations at Louisiana/Texas borders
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Stay home order comes as Texans face COVID-19, job loss concerns
Video
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl and mother from New Braunfels
UPDATE: One new COVID-19 case confirmed in McLennan County, 50 total
Man accused of trying to bite officers, take Taser
DPS Troopers screening stations at Louisiana/Texas borders