Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
UK inquiry: Rogue breast surgeon hurt over 1,000 patients
UK urges citizens in China to leave; Belgium sees first case
FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery
EU regrets US military policy about-face on landmines
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
No. 3 Oregon tops No. 4 UConn women 74-56 on Gampel court
Top Stories
WADA asks sports court to open Russia case to public hearing
Eyes on Russell, Iguodala, more as NBA trade deadline nears
Clippers rally in 4th quarter to edge Spurs 108-105
Butler’s Big Night Ups No. 1 Baylor’s Win Streak to 19-Games
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
fedex
FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery
Trending now
New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblings
Meet the Team
Construction company walks off Lampasas jail project
Andy Gill, guitarist for punk band Gang of Four, has died
Enter to Win our Contests
Outmatched
Pro Football Challenge
Waco Mattress Center
Wigley’s Paint – Where Painters Know Paint
#PainStopsHere
Community Calendar
My Wellness Network
Your Home Network
More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Outmatched Quiz
Upcoming Events