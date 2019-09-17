Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Shark bites 2 British men on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
The Latest: Joshua Wong disqualified from local HK elections
Steelers overcome slow start, drop winless Dolphins 27-14
US Afghan peace envoy takes push for peace to Pakistan
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Whisenhunt fired as Chargers offensive coordinator
Top Stories
Embiid scores 36 as 76ers top Hawks 105-103 to stay unbeaten
Curry leads Warriors to first win, 134-123 over Pelicans
Westbrook scores 21 as Rockets beat Thunder 116-112
Rough Night In Morgantown Leads to Change in Schedule for Baylor During The Bye Week
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
first responders day
First Responders Day 2019 in Central Texas
Trending now
Bellmead man charged with continuous abuse of young girl
Man killed in freak accident identified
Get your car washed for a good cause!
Your next idea just might be ‘the one’
Waco Business Burglarized
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Bellmead man charged with continuous abuse of young girl
Man killed in freak accident identified
Get your car washed for a good cause!
Your next idea just might be ‘the one’
Waco Business Burglarized