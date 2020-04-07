Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Texas father asks daughter to makeshift prom
Video
Top Stories
Epidemiologist’s COVID-19 death raises concern in Bosnia
LIVE NOW: US coronavirus death toll tops 11,000
Video
Lowe’s will close stores Easter Sunday to give employees ‘much-deserved day off’
With prime minister in ICU, Britain asks: Who’s in charge?
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Red Sox ace Sale confident he’ll be strong after Tommy John
Top Stories
Ripken heads charity campaign, longs for baseball’s return
Immelman has big shoes to fill as Presidents Cup captain
European competitions could wait for domestic leagues to end
Cam Newton feels like ‘fish out of water’ as free agent
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Flax
Coryell County fatal accident
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Coryell County fatal accident
Wheelchair-bound man beaten and dragged
Bears Shine Bright Through Darkness: David Wetzel Leads Sunday Chapel From Home
Video
UPDATE: Bell County reports 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Two arrested after Temple church burglary
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Coryell County fatal accident
Wheelchair-bound man beaten and dragged
Bears Shine Bright Through Darkness: David Wetzel Leads Sunday Chapel From Home
Video
UPDATE: Bell County reports 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Two arrested after Temple church burglary