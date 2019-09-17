Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
AP Explains: Did a coup force Bolivia’s Evo Morales out?
Protesters bang on new border wall despite Border Patrol orders to stay away
State of Texas: Judge orders Texas to pay daily fines until foster care problems are fixed
The most destructive hurricanes are hitting US more often
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Redskins name Dwayne Haskins starting QB for rest of season
Top Stories
Oregon stays atop AP women’s college basketball poll
Kentucky new No. 1 in AP Top 25 after beating Michigan State
Tsitsipas earns first win over Medvedev at ATP Finals
Is my kid too young for contact sports? Advice still unclear
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
foster
State of Texas: Judge orders Texas to pay daily fines until foster care problems are fixed
Trending now
Tv Schedule
Body found on Priest Drive in Killeen
Raiders rally to beat Chargers 26-24
Veteran’s Day discounts
Insurance provider causing many problems
Enter to Win our Contests
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Tv Schedule
Body found on Priest Drive in Killeen
Raiders rally to beat Chargers 26-24
Veteran’s Day discounts
Insurance provider causing many problems
Upcoming Events