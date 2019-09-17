Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
MSC aims to be 1st major ‘carbon neutral’ cruise operator
Spain court grants US extradition of Venezuela’s ex-spy boss
Descendants meet in Mexico on 500th anniversary of conquest
Makeup of new Polish government signals continuity
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Pennsylvania college cancels men’s basketball season
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes to start against Titans, barring setbacks
They’re unbeaten too: No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota
Bloodhound aims to be world’s fastest car in South Africa
Bettman: NHL set to return to Europe
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
fox and friends
‘Fox and Friends’ co-host coming to Waco for book signing
Trending now
Tv Schedule
Woman charged with taking back repossessed vehicle, held for assault
North Korea says it’s running out of patience with US
Look who is now on Instagram!
Buy Local
Enter to Win our Contests
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Tv Schedule
Woman charged with taking back repossessed vehicle, held for assault
North Korea says it’s running out of patience with US
Look who is now on Instagram!
Buy Local
Upcoming Events