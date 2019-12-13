Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
US locking down 70 million people as virus strains Europe
Top Stories
China, on virus PR offensive, sends masks and experts abroad
N Korea test fires missiles; Seoul slams it as inappropriate
Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis
Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Mini tours playing through during virus outbreak
Top Stories
Shane Warne turns gin distillery over to hand sanitizer
Flame in Japan; How long until news if Olympics will open?
Lauren Cox Named a Finalist for Player of The Year
Video
Brady, Gurley: From 2019 Super Bowl foes to same division
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
friday evening
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Exclusive Border Report Content
New mobile surveillance towers are CBP’s most desired in high-tech border equipment
Video
Mexico in Brief: Mormon activist flees to US amid threats
Fentanyl-laced meth from Mexico poses new deadly threat, DEA says
Video
Guatemalan woman gives birth at Border Patrol station minutes after being detained
Lawmaker balks at annual cost to operate border surveillance blimps dubbed ‘eyes in the sky’
Video
‘A year of horrors’: Advocates renew calls to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
Video
Congressional delegation to tour refugee camp Friday in Matamoros, Mexico
Video
Mini islands on Rio Grande provide cover for human smugglers and drug runners in South Texas
Video
Texas bishop to lead Sunday service at migrant tent encampment in Mexican border city
Video
Chickenpox detected in child staying at migrant tent camp in Juarez
Video
More Border Report
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Central Texas College extends closure
UPDATE: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports six new cases of COVID-19
Video
Waco Hippodrome offers up rooftop views
Video
Contact Us
Looking at the stock market from a historical perspective
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44