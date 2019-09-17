Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Burrow, No. 1 LSU hold on for 46-41 win over No. 2 Alabama
Virginia Democrats’ speaker pick would be first woman in job
Congo and Uganda presidents vow to boost trade
Freed ex-president tells crowd Brazil’s left can win in 2022
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Ionescu and No. 1 Oregon stun US women’s national team
Top Stories
Hayward breaks left hand in Celtics’ 135-115 rout of Spurs
Celtics’ Hayward breaks left hand, out at least a month
Lightning beat Sabres 5-3 to sweep 2-game series in Sweden
Part III: Seattle and Toronto meet for MLS title
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
GameDay
ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Waco
Enter to Win our Contests
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Marlin sexual assault victim speaks
Look who is now on Instagram!
Former Coryell County Chief Deputy under investigation
How you can help the families of Chief Krumnow and Deputy Jones
Axtell man faces felony stalking charges
Upcoming Events