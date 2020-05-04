Goodhue drive

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions
Top Stories
Italy eases virus lockdown, and gets first reckoning of toll
Greek police arrest wild herb raiders on Albanian border
Scientists fault UK’s pandemic strategy as deaths rise
Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Baseball artists, writers shut out by coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
NCAA women’s hoops committee moves away from RPI to NET
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
Plans on ice: USA Luge’s Mazdzer wondering what comes next
Cowboys sign Dalton, waive incumbent backup QB Cooper Rush
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Goodhue drive
Killen Police investigate homicide on Goodhue Drive
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Man killed in Waco industrial accident
Two places to get free face masks online
Class of 2020
UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 91 total
Bell County deputies save man from possible overdose
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44