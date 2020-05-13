Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
Top Stories
Bigotry mars return of Italy hostage who converted to Islam
Ramadan Lights to pick Detroit area’s best-decorated homes
Kremlin spox has virus-induced double-sided pneumonia
Odessa family stung by bees; upset with lack of city assistance
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Twelve Shoemaker Athletes Sign on Wednesday
Top Stories
Six Killeen Kangaroos Make The Jump to The Next Level
Video
Ten Ellison Eagles Sign Letters of Intent on Wednesday
Video
Seventeen Harker Heights Athletes Make College Commitments on Wednesday
Video
AP Source: MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
Hacks
Hacker ‘Zoom Bombs’ Waco Church With Child Pornography
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Killeen Police make arrest in Andover Drive shooting
Cove woman beaten with fireplace shovel, her daughter arrested
Video
Drug used to decrease COVID-19 recovery time now in Waco
Video
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old runaway
Odessa family stung by bees; upset with lack of city assistance
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44