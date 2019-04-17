Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
S. Korea says N. Korea has fired projectiles off east coast
Top Stories
Domingo to return to the stage amid harassment allegations
Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods as trade war escalates
Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Boris Johnson prepares to take his place on world stage
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Koepka leads at East Lake as stars get some separation
Top Stories
AP Source: Lakers plan to sign Dwight Howard
Sánchez pitches into 9th, slugging Nats roll past Cubs 9-3
A look at the seminal broadcasting moves that define the NFL
US OPEN ’19: Things feel better for Osaka back in New York
Living Local Central Texas
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Expired Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
handling
Delivery driver raises issue on handling of food
Trending now
Amber Alert issued for missing boy
Marlin Police chief commits suicide while being served arrest warrant
Living Local Central Texas: FOX44 talks new show, business expo
Waco mother of seven sentenced for multiple meth trips
Tv Schedule
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44