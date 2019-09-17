Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Volcano briefly erupts on Alaska island, sends up ash cloud
El Salvador families demand justice in past crimes by rebels
2019 AP NFL All-Pro team rosters and voting
McCaffrey a double All-Pro pick; Gilmore, Thomas unanimous
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Sherman tells contract critics ‘I keep all the receipts’
Top Stories
Kyle Busch brings the Rowdy show to the Rolex 24 at Daytona
Titans-Patriots get prime-time spotlight for wild-card games
Montgomery calls firing by Stars ‘appropriate,’ enters rehab
New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
health and wellness
Be happier, healthier, and live the life of your dreams
Trending now
Woman held in several Hewitt burglaries
Roll-over crash briefly ties up traffic on HWY 84, causes second accident
Waco man on trial for sexual assault of a child
UPDATE: Killeen shooting victim identified
Felon gets lengthy firearms sentence
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events