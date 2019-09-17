Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Live at 8:30: Day 1 of public Impeachment hearings
The Latest: Kremlin weighs in on Trump impeachment hearings
Body of White Helmets’ founder to be flown to London
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Houthi rebels in indirect peace talks
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager to replace Bruce Bochy
Top Stories
Jimbo Fisher Encouraged By Growth of his Young Football Team
No. 13 Baylor Football Not Over-Complicating it’s Match-up With No. 10 Oklahoma
No. 3 Baylor Volleyball Hosts Kansas on Wednesday
Evansville stuns No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena, 67-64
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
hearings
Live at 8:30: Day 1 of public Impeachment hearings
Trending now
Protecting Your Home During Freezing Temperatures
Waco’s $5.5 million festival street plan
Live at 8:30: Day 1 of public Impeachment hearings
Romanian president to face former PM in presidential runoff
Current Contests
Enter to Win our Contests
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Protecting Your Home During Freezing Temperatures
Waco’s $5.5 million festival street plan
Live at 8:30: Day 1 of public Impeachment hearings
Romanian president to face former PM in presidential runoff
Current Contests
Upcoming Events