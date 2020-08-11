high school football covid

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Health News
Newsfeed Now
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Border Report
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Another 481 COVID-19 cases found at University of Alabama
Victims of shooting during Kenosha protest engaged gunman
Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home
Libya’s Tripoli- based gov suspends minister after shooting
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Camera
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
LIVE BLOG: Laura weakens; 4 deaths reported in Louisiana
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Contest Winners
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Football
High School Football Teams
Top Stories
No. 1 Djokovic, Pospisil would lead new men’s tennis group
Stoelting returns from maternity break to share LPGA lead
McIlroy, Cantlay the sole survivors to par at Olympia Fields
Mets’ Smith hits go-ahead HR in 1st game since tearful plea
Living Local
Antenna TV
Features
Buy Local
Destination Texas
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
4 Degree Guarantee
Show Us Your Mask
Roofio Beat the Heat
About Us
TV Signal issues
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
high school football covid
High School Football Kicks Off COVID era
Beat the Heat
4 Degree Guarantee
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Trending now
EXCLUSIVE: Family of slain Belton teen speaks out
Video
UPDATE: Family confirms the name of teenager shot and killed in Belton
Video
Midway ISD reports COVID-19 case
Arrest made in Killeen triple homicide
Video
Body found in Temple confirmed to be missing Fort Hood soldier
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44