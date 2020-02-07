Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Woman quarantined on cruise ship for coronavirus describes ‘scary’ experience
Video
Taylor Swift donates $1 million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
Virus, what virus? Italy’s “nonni” step in as schools close
With hand sanitizer nearby, Dubai Comic Con laughs at virus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
Kelly pleased as Irish begin journey toward 2020 CFP berth
Abuse allegations, calls for state inquiry build in Michigan
Rory McIlroy gets boost from a bogey and leads Bay Hill
Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
high school students
High school students create map of public art
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Get a taste of Venezuela in Harker Heights
Video
Sex assault suspect arrested, held on immigration charges
Skimmer found at Waco gas station
Skimmer found at Gatesville gas pump
Three skimmers found at Exxon gas station in Temple
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44