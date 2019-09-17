Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
13 police killed by suspected cartel gunmen in west Mexico
US pullout from Syria leaves a major prize for its foes
German police lost Halle gunman for an hour, lawmakers say
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Roger Federer says he plans to play at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Yankees plan to go all relievers in ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros
England’s Euro qualifier in Bulgaria marred by racist abuse
Brand alliances in full force as NASCAR resumes playoff race
After record world medal haul, Biles a face of 2020 Olympics
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
highway 22
Highway 22 lighting to cause overnight road closures
Trending now
A new recycling facility is coming to Central Texas
Hundreds attend Out on The Brazos
This haunted house will surely make you scream!
Power outage cancels school in Milano
Early summer death now ruled a homicide
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App