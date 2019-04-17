Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Navalny to be released Friday, court rejects term extension
Top Stories
Amazon fires stir bitter dispute over who is to blame
Germany bolsters iodine supply in case of nuclear incident
The Latest: Italy’s president gives parties more time
Hundreds gather in Goma, Congo for “Stop Ebola” march
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Trump awarding Medal of Freedom to NBA star Bob Cousy
Top Stories
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game
Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
First-round fireworks: Serena, Sharapova to meet at US Open
AP sources: Sprint star Christian Coleman could face ban
Living Local Central Texas
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Expired Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Trending now
Join Holly Tucker for her Album Release Party!
Arrest made in Waco August 10th shooting
One killed, one hurt in head on crash in Grimes County
One seriously hurt, one arrested in traffic crash
Bryan PD searching for suspects in trailer theft
Upcoming Events
KWKT FOX 44
Enter to Win our Contests
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests