Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who modernized Oman, dies at 79
Taiwan votes with future of its democracy on the line
UN authorizes cross-border aid to Syria only from Turkey
Man burned as huge wildfire forms during Australia crisis
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun earns 900th career win
Top Stories
Betts’ $27M, Bryant’s $18.6M skip arbitration with big deals
More wind at Sony, but probably no more Justin Thomas
LSU, Clemson arrive in New Orleans for CFP championship game
“Old School” Lady Bears Snap UConn’s 98-Game Home Win Streak
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TORNADO WATCH ISSUED
FOX 44 News: 9:00pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
honored
K-9 unit honored for actions in helping to solve murder case
Trending now
Arrest made in Belton murder
Weather
UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 6 crash
Interactive Radar
New signalized intersection opening near Lake Belton High
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events