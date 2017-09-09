Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Official: Research satellite appears to unfurl solar sails
Top Stories
CEO: Schools reject offer to pay students’ late lunch bills
Diplomats’ brain scans show differences, add to Cuba mystery
Demonstrators commemorate slain Russian LGBT activist
Ukraine president’s party gets solid parliament majority
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
Top Stories
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
Top Stories
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
NCAA punishes DePaul for basketball recruiting violation
Top Stories
Boxer Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury in ring
Shaun White pushes forward on Olympic skateboarding track
Thomas crashes again as heat wave engulfs Tour de France
China’s Sun wins 200 free via DQ, gets shunned on podium
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane
Mississippi feeling the power of Hurricane Barry
Landfall of now Hurricane Barry expected Saturday afternoon
Mother and infant killed, father injured after large tree felled by Florence crushes home
Stranded Manatees in Sarasota, Florida Saved
Deputy, Paramedic Rescued in Florida After Live Power Pole Falls on Car
More Hurricane Headlines
Possible Tornado Spawned by Hurricane Destroys Florida Homes
Florida sheriff’s deputy killed in crash, returning home from helping at evacuation shelter
Don’t Shoot at Hurricane And Other Social Media Posts About Irma
Search for Homeless, Other Preps Before Hurricane Irma Hits Florida West Coast
‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma
Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Two Boaters in Distress During Irma
Harsh Warning About Looting and Curfew Issued in Tampa
Webcams of Irma Approaching Florida
Pets evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
Prison Inmates Among Those Escaping From Hurricane Irma
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests