Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Health News
Newsfeed Now
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Border Report
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
China restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29
Asia Today: Seoul enforces limits on diners, shuts gyms
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
In Mexico women inmates find education chance amid pandemic
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Camera
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
LIVE BLOG: Laura weakens; 4 deaths reported in Louisiana
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Contest Winners
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Football
High School Football Teams
Top Stories
Sogard bails out Hader, lifts Brewers with 1st walkoff HR
Weston McKennie becomes 1st American player at Juventus
Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson
All 30 MLB teams play on same day for 1st time since July 26
Living Local
Antenna TV
Features
Buy Local
Destination Texas
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
4 Degree Guarantee
Show Us Your Mask
Roofio Beat the Heat
About Us
TV Signal issues
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
husky
Fox 44’s Dog of the Week
Video
Beat the Heat
4 Degree Guarantee
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Trending now
Full autopsy released for Frankie Gonzales
Video
Killeen Police Investigate a Triple Homicide
Video
Waco ranks fifth in report for highest percent increase in positive hookworm tests for pets
Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump
Family of Fernando Martinez hosting balloon release Sunday night to honor his life
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44