Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby
On streets of Tehran, relief for now at no wider conflict
Suspected jihadists strike Niger military; 25 soldiers dead
About 300 sea turtles die in Mexico from red tide
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
76ers center Joel Embiid to have surgery on finger
Top Stories
Joe Judge, old-fashioned at 38, wants blue-collar Giants
Glove love: Rudolph’s mitts go from scam to fundraiser
Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game
NBA great Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TORNADO WATCH ISSUED
inmates
Inmates plead guilty to escape from East Texas prison facility
Trending now
Gov. Abbott says Texas will reject refugees
#PainStopsHere
Highway 6 at Waco Drive exit shut down due to crash, injury reported
Interactive Radar
These healthy tips are ‘just what the doctor ordered’
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events