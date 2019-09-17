Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Trump warns of sanctions if Iraq tries to expel U.S. troops
Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing
Baylor Professor Weighs In On The U.S.- Iran Tensions
Mudslides, blackouts hamper search after Indonesia floods
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Justin Thomas hangs on to win Kapalua in a playoff
Top Stories
Dragic leads Heat by Blazers in Whiteside’s return, 122-111
Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9
Top-ranked UConn eases past SMU 80-42
Clippers get 30-plus from 3 players, beat Knicks 135-132
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Iran
Baylor Professor Weighs In On The U.S.- Iran Tensions
Trending now
Sydney choked by hazardous haze from Australia bush fires
AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis
Texas Judge rules hospital can remove baby from life support
Christmas light show in Crawford attracting masses
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events