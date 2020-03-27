Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
EU tempers fray as virus hits lives, livelihoods, economies
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 27, 2020
Video
Europol: Criminals exploit virus crisis as fresh opportunity
Future service dog comforts medical staff at Denver hospital, becomes social media favorite
Update: 351 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire
Top Stories
Fans continue to question Bayern Munich’s silence on Qatar
AP Was There: Duke ends UNLV’s repeat bid in ’91 Final Four
The Latest: Djokovic pledges about $1 million to help Serbia
Delay gives O’Donnell a second chance at Olympic Rugby 7s
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
joann
JOANN Make to Give effort fights COVID-19
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Local hospitals issue “no visitor” policy
Bell County Sheriffs Department on Enforcing “Shelter In Place” Order
‘Stay at home-work safe’ order issued in Houston, Harris County
Two held for forcing girl into prostitution
Staying safe in the legal community
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44