Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
TSA union calls for more protections amid pandemic
Video
Top Stories
UN: US hasn’t shared evidence on alleged coronavirus origin
Opposition leader denies ties to Venezuela invasion plotters
Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions
Italy eases virus lockdown, and gets first reckoning of toll
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Tennis plans virus-related financial fund: 800 players, $6M
Top Stories
Shula remembered by peers for “playing within the rules”
Baseball artists, writers shut out by coronavirus pandemic
NCAA women’s hoops committee moves away from RPI to NET
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
joy
Waco Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee sprinkles joy to local hospitals
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
20 shell casings found in the street after morning Waco shooting
UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 91 total
UPDATE: Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bell County, 193 total
Suspect in April 1st Killeen shooting caught by US Marshals
What’s shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44