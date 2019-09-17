Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
London Bridge attacker’s family ‘saddened and shocked’
Burkina Faso forces kill 20 militants after attacks
Albania demolishes quake-damaged building with explosives
AP Interview: New IAEA head seeking answers from Iran
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Top Georgetown players Akinjo, LeBlanc off basketball team
Top Stories
Rutgers OKs deal to bring back Schiano as football coach
Baylor Football: Matt Rhule’s Message to Recruits
Balanced scoring carries Pacers past short-handed Grizzlies
Treinen, Sanchez, Russell, Sánchez become free agents
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
kamala harris
BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Trending now
Speeding leads to felony marijuana, weapon arrest
Two killed in three vehicle crash near Hearne
Man charged with assault of women and child, violence at hospital
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Human trafficking survivor tells her story
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events